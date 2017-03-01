× Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old NC girl

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old girl out of Buncombe County.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home on Asbury Acres in Candler, North Carolina in reference to a domestic situation.

The girl’s mother told officers that her ex-husband, 32-year-old Joshua Queen, had assaulted her, stolen her car and taken their child, Bailey Lynn Queen.

Bailey is white, 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brownish-blonde hair and dark eyes. Bailey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.

Joshua Queen is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2003 tan Toyota Corolla, North Carolina plate YPX-7062. They were last seen traveling on Asbury Acres Drive in Candler.

Queen has an open warrant for assault on a female and is possibly armed with a firearm.

See the official Amber Alert here.