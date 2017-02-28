× Troopers: 15-year-old driver in wreck that killed SGHS student did not have permit

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol says the 15-year-old Southern Guilford High School student who was behind the wheel of a deadly accident on Wall Road Friday did not have a permit or any driving training.

Diana Sanchez Varela, 15, of Greensboro, was a passenger in the vehicle and was killed in the accident.

Master Trooper Chris Knox says investigators are now looking into whether any adults knew the student had taken the car.

“We do have information whose car it was. How did this young person get access to the car? Was it something where they took it without their knowing, was it something where they were driving this car everyday?” Knox said.

Knox says if an adult did allow the student to take the car, they could face charges as serious as manslaughter.