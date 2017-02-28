Thomasville couple charged after 4-year-old found wandering along road

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville couple was charged Monday with child abuse after their 4-year-old was found wandering along a road alone.

Officers responded to 408 Hasty School Road Monday morning in reference to the child walking alone.

A passerby noticed the child and stopped to help. The passerby determined the child lived at 408 Hasty School Road and attempted to make contact at the residence. Unable to make contact with anyone, the passerby contacted police.

Once on the scene, officers made entry to the residence and found two individuals in bed and unaware their child was gone.

Officers observed marijuana, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Police contacted Davidson County Department of Social Services and the child was placed into the custody of a family member.

Jeremy Nelson Billings and Melinda Wright Billings, both 30, of 408 Hasty School Road, were charged with possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Both received a $5,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Jail. Their court dates are set for March 29 in Thomasville.