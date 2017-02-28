× President Trump pledges to support HBCUs

Today President Donald Trump signed an executive order pledging to make supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a priority at the White House.

The signing comes after other meetings and discussions this week involving more than 80 HBCU leaders, including chancellors and presidents from Bennett College, Winston-Salem State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

A big part of the conversation for leaders is adequate funding.

“There are discussions that we need to have around resources that have typically flown to predominately white institutions more abundantly than they have to HBCUs, so that has created inequalities over generations that have significantly disadvantaged places like this,” said Todd Simmons, associate vice chancellor for University Relations at North Carolina A&T.

The following is a portion of the written statement Interim Bennett College President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins provided to FOX8:

“We want the Trump administration to fully fund Title III and to recognize the value of HBCUs, the critical role they play in the country’s higher education landscape and their contributions to America. On a personal note, small, private colleges such as Bennett College, need a quick infusion of gap funds and scholarship dollars to increase student enrollment, retention and completion.”

HBCU leaders also met with Trump in the Oval Office Monday.

Tuesday, they attended a day-long conference at the Library of Congress hosted by Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).