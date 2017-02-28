Photo of Kellyanne Conway putting feet on Oval Office couch sparks social media debate

WASHINGTON — Twitter has officially broken.

A photo of White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office couch after taking a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities is going viral, USA Today reports.

The Agence France-Presse news agency posted the photo on Twitter Monday evening.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

After the photo was tweeted, thousands of supporters and critics alike took to social media to give their opinions:

As conservatives defend classless Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office don't forget they blew a gasket when a black man put his feet ON HIS DESK pic.twitter.com/kgOZbc0Rkr — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 28, 2017

#KellyanneConway showing 'alternative respect' to the HBCU & the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/ts7Yw8f6DA — Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) February 28, 2017

By the way, Barack Obama was elected president and worked in the Oval Office. Kellyanne Conway is a guest in the office. Not the same. pic.twitter.com/jEvYiomPkY — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 28, 2017

What normal people see: Trump working hard to unite the Black Community. What liberals see: Conway is sitting on the couch in Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/nDEiepXfiH — John Davis (@TheFoundingSon) February 28, 2017

Conway, who has been in the national spotlight for her comments on Ivanka’s clothing line and the non-existent “Bowling Green massacre,” has yet to comment on the matter.