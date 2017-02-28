Photo of Kellyanne Conway putting feet on Oval Office couch sparks social media debate

WASHINGTON — Twitter has officially broken.
A photo of White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office couch after taking a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities is going viral, USA Today reports.
The Agence France-Presse news agency posted the photo on Twitter Monday evening.
After the photo was tweeted, thousands of supporters and critics alike took to social media to give their opinions:
Conway, who has been in the national spotlight for her comments on Ivanka’s clothing line and the non-existent “Bowling Green massacre,” has yet to comment on the matter.
38.907192 -77.036871