Photo of Kellyanne Conway putting feet on Oval Office couch sparks social media debate

WASHINGTON — Twitter has officially broken.

A photo of White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office couch after taking a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities is going viral, USA Today reports.

The Agence France-Presse news agency posted the photo on Twitter Monday evening.

After the photo was tweeted, thousands of supporters and critics alike took to social media to give their opinions:

Conway, who has been in the national spotlight for her comments on Ivanka’s clothing line and the non-existent “Bowling Green massacre,” has yet to comment on the matter.