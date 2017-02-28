× NC youth leader charged with statutory rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A North Carolina church youth coordinator is accused of raping an underage church member in an elementary school parking lot, WTVD reports.

Michael Todd Jansco, 24, has been charged with statutory rape and removed from his position at the church.

A deputy doing a routine building check early Sunday morning at River Dell Elementary School in Clayton, North Carolina noticed an SUV parked between the bus area and cafeteria.

When the deputy approached, he allegedly found Jansco naked under a blanket with an undressed minor.

Jansco admitted to investigators that he picked up the teen from her home and said he met her at church.

The two met during a youth pilgrimage, authorities say.

Pastor Jesse Staton says there was a full background check and Jansco was extensively trained to provide a safe sanctuary.

“We take our responsibility very, very seriously. We want everybody to have a sense of safety here,” the pastor told WTVD.

He is being held at the Johnston County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.