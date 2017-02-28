Mary’s Antiques in Greensboro closing after 44 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A downtown Greensboro antique shop is closing after more than four decades in business.

Mary Wells has owned and operated Mary's Antiques at 607 S. Elm St. since before downtown saw its many changes.

Wells, now 75, is ready to retire from the business and get to work on her own personal collections at home.

The shops houses all kinds of unique items including an antique cash register, vintage dental chair, a collection of thousands of buttons, a collection of metal furniture hardware dating back to the 1800's, thousands of crystal prisms, thousands of 1910 era seed packets and more.

Wells is also well known for her knowledge of the styles and wood used in antique furniture.

Many people have come to her shop and filled their homes with well-loved items.

Wells says she believes everyone should collect something.

"I'd like for people to definitely collect something, I mean truly, I don't care whether it's a flip phone these days. I want people to collect something that makes them happy and that will mean something to them in the future," she said.

Wells is closing the shop in May. She will take customers to her warehouse by appointment. The shop phone number is (336) 378-8877.