Mardi Gras parade canceled after van plows into band members; at least 11 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- A vehicle in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade in Alabama plowed into a marching band from behind, sending several people to the hospital Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt, Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown said.

At least three people were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.

CNN affiliate WKRG said students were among the injured.

Brown said the parade has been canceled in the coastal Alabama city.