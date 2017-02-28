× High Point truck driver wins Valentine’s Day Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local truck driver had a Valentine’s Day he’ll never forget after he won a $197,085 Cash 5 jackpot.

Steven Johnson, of High Point, beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all five numbers in the Feb. 14 drawing, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Johnson, a truck driver for 18 years, got a $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Quick Check on U.S. 1 in Rockingham on his way home from work.

When he found out he won, he couldn’t believe it.

“I kept looking at my phone and then at the numbers on the ticket,” Johnson said. “I just kept thinking, ‘They can’t be the numbers.’”

But they were and he claimed his prize Monday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $136,976. He plans to use the money to pay bills and help his family.