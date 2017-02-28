× Guilford County sheriff’s deputy shot in Browns Summit identified

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who was shot and injured during a standoff in Browns Summit Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 2800 block of Brookledge Court in the Browns Summit community at about 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot outside the residence.

When deputies approached the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire with a man inside the home, according to Col. Randy Powers.

During the exchange, Deputy Matthew Self was struck twice. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he underwent surgery.

He is in stable condition. Deputy Self has been with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

The woman who was shot was also taken to a local hospital and her injury is not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified early Tuesday morning as Donald Meador. The Special Emergency Response Team eventually used tear gas to get the suspect out of the house.

When he came out, he shot himself in the mouth and missed. Medics attended Meador before he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.