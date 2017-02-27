Watch live: April the giraffe showing ‘continued increase in belly movement’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Monday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 7:02 a.m., there were more than 41,000 people watching the Giraffe Cam.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.

The Animal Adventure Park posted an evening update on Sunday, saying April is doing well and has a continued increase in belly movement:

The watch continues. April was notably less tolerant of veterinary examination today; her behavior suggesting her not as willing to be as vulnerable to touch, but Always a lady, she kept her manners. Continued increase in belly movement and backend swell remains the same. Appetite remains and suggest we perhaps have a little bit more time; though she could surprise us at any moment. Tomorrow will yield warmer temperatures and yard time for both Oliver and April.