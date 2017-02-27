Triad teen severely injured in rodeo competition making tremendous progress

The Triad teen who was severely injured in a rodeo competition on Feb. 4 is making great progress, family members told FOX8 Monday.

Wesley Fishel, 16, fell off a bull at the NC High School Rodeo Association Multi-State Rodeo. He was wearing all the necessary safety gear including a helmet and protective vest. Fishel, a junior at South Stokes High School, was riding and came off his bull. The bull came down on him and stepped on his chest.

Wesley was rushed to the hospital after EMTs at the rodeo performed CPR for 12 minutes until an ambulance arrived. He has since had surgery.

Wesley’s aunt, Andie Carpenter, said her nephew’s recovery has been remarkable.

He is undergoing therapy bathe and dress himself. “He did great!” Carpenter said.

“He is still very weak and sore but he said he is going to work hard and do all he can do. He is sitting in his recliner waiting on the next session to begin soon. Meanwhile, he is looking at his Facebook page for the first time and reading all the comments as well as asking some questions about the accident. We are so happy to be on this road to recovery now! Thank you, everyone, for the continued prayers !”

The final photo in the gallery above is Wesley ready to go to church services Sunday at the hospital, she said.

The family requests that anyone looking to learn updates on Wesley’s condition follow the “PrayersFor Wesley” Facebook page.