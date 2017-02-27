× Threat made against American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police investigated a threat at the American Hebrew Academy on Monday morning, according to Head of School Alex Troy.

The threat was made against the academy Monday morning by telephone, Troy said.

“Although the call was not credible, we immediately initiated our protocol,” Troy said.

Greensboro police and security personnel with the academy inspected the campus and did not find anything suspicious.

“After consulting with [Greensboro police] and our own security team, we concluded that no further steps were necessary,” Troy said.

Similar threats were made against other Jewish institutions Monday morning, according to Troy.

Troy did not say what type of threat was made.