Residents evacuated from homes in Browns Summit; large police presence in area

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Some residents in the Browns Summit community have been evacuated from their homes, according to Greensboro police officers on the scene of an incident.

Doggett Road is blocked by a large presence of Greensboro police officers and Guilford County sheriff's deputies near the intersection of Litchfield Drive. Some residents in that area have been evacuated, officers said.

Guilford County Sheriff B.J. Barnes is at the scene.

It is still unclear what authorities are responding to at this time.

Major police presence on Doggett Rd in Brows Summit. The road is shutdown in both directions around Litchfield Dr. Homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/20G9tBET0q — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) February 27, 2017