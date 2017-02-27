× Person found injured in roadway on I-85 in Greensboro

Update 4:05 p.m. Monday — All lanes have reopened. There is no word on the condition of the injured person.

[Prior story, posted 2:59 p.m. Monday]

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near the Elm-Eugene Street exit are closed while officials tend to a person found injured in the roadway.

The far left lane of travel is open; however, traffic is moving slowly and backing up quickly. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area by using alternate travel routes.

Police are investigating the incident.

Officials cannot estimate when all lanes will be re-opened.