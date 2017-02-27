× Panthers re-sign Mario Addison; led team with 9.5 sacks in 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers re-signed defensive end Mario Addison to a 3-year, $22.5 million deal on Sunday, ESPN reports.

Addison, 29, led the team in sacks last season, punishing quarterbacks to the tune of a career-high 9.5.

“Mario has shown he is one of the best emerging pass rushers in the league and he deserves this contract,” general manager Dave Gettleman told the team website. “He consistently affects the quarterback, and we envision an increased role for him in our defense. He’s a pro in the way he approaches the game and brings an upbeat attitude to our locker room. We’re thrilled he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

He posted eight sacks over the final nine weeks of last season.

Addison was signed by the Panthers from Washington Redskins’ practice squad in December 2012 and has recorded 25.5 sacks with the team since his debut.

“For a guy like me, the sky’s the limit,” the six-year veteran said. “I know a couple of tricks of the trade. I know what it takes to get to the quarterback.”

In 2016, the Panthers went 6-10, missed the playoffs and finished fourth in the NFC South.