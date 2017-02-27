‘Moonlight’ wins Best Picture Oscar after ‘La La Land’ mix-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- It's an Oscar moment that will go down in history.

Not only did "Moonlight" pull out a surprise win over "La La Land" for best picture, but their big moment came after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong winner.

They initially announced "La La Land" as best picture.

The cast and producers from "La La Land" had already taken the stage and began their acceptance speeches when they learned "Moonlight was the actual winner.

Host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to explain the mistake as the crew from "La La Land" exited and the news sunk in for the "Moonlight" cast and producers.

"Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened," Kimmel said. "I would love to see you get an Oscar anyway. Why don't we just give out a whole bunch of them?"

Beatty then took the mic to explain "La La Land" was mistakenly announced because he and Dunaway received an envelope that had Emma Stone's name on the card.

"That's why I took such a long look at Faye....I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty explained.

Backstage, Stone claimed she had the card that announced her as best actress win "the entire time."

"I don't mean to start stuff," she said. "But whatever story that was ... I had that card. I'm not sure what happened."

Stone added that she was "so excited" for "Moonlight."

"I think it's one of the best films of all time," she said.

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, already a winner in the best adapted screenplay category, was the first to speak after explanations were made.

"Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true," he said.

Jenkins thanked the cast and producers from "La La Land" for being "gracious" and "generous."

"My love to 'La La Land,'" he said.

"La La Land" had been an early favorite to win in the category, but the shift in tides of award season in recent weeks had led some to predict "Moonlight" could pull an upset.

The coming-of-age drama took home two other awards, including one for Mahershala Ali.

Kimmel closed out the night saying, "I blame myself for this... I knew I would screw this show up, I really did."

The embarrassing mix-up isn't something the internet will forget anytime soon:

Rewind time — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 27, 2017

SOMEONE IS GETTING FIRED FOR LIFE. #Oscars — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Here is a complete list of nominees and winners:

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” (WINNER)

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” (WINNER)

Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington in “Fences”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”

Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” (WINNER)

Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel in “Lion”

Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle”

Ruth Negga in “Loving”

Natalie Portman in “Jackie”

Emma Stone in “La La Land” (WINNER)

Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nicole Kidman in “Lion”

Viola Davis in “Fences”

Naomie Harris in “Moonlight”

Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia” (WINNER)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Arrival”

“La La Land” (WINNER)

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (WINNER)

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Fantastic

DIRECTING

“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle (WINNER)

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America” (WINNER)

“13th”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets” (WINNER)

FILM EDITING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge” (WINNER)

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman” (WINNER)

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad” (WINNER)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Jackie”

“La La Land” (WINNER)

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” from “La La Land” (WINNER)

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land” (WINNER)

“Passengers”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper” (WINNER)

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing” (WINNER)

“Timecode”

SOUND EDITING

“Arrival” (WINNER)

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

SOUND MIXING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge” (WINNER)

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book” (WINNER)

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“Arrival”

“Fences

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight” (WINNER)

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea” (WINNER)

“20th Century Women”