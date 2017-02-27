× Man killed in ATV crash in Asheboro identified

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One man was killed Sunday evening after his ATV ran off the road and struck a tree in Asheboro, according to a press release.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Commerce Place. Police and emergency workers responded to the scene.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Robert Alan Bolick, of Sophia, was driving an ATV when it ran off the right side of the road and hit the tree. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No additional information was released.

Fatal ATV accident on Commerce Place in Asheboro. Happened around 6:30 pm. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/c8Xn6X9VY4 — FOX8 Camera Guy Adam (@Fox8CameraGuy) February 27, 2017