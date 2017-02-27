Davidson County guitarist, singer becoming a local music legend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Meet George Washington Smith -- a guitarist and singer in Davidson County.

Smith picked up a guitar when he was just a kid. A family friend helped him learn the basic chords -- E, C, and D.

"He measured the guitar about three frets down and put dots on it where my fingers were going to go," Smith said.

He began playing country music, but then came rock and roll. As he got better, bands began to recruit him and his voice.

Now, at 79, Smith still plays guitar and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I love it. Because I hope I can do it 'till the good lord calls me home."