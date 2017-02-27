Burlington elementary school students explore passions on ‘Club Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- While the cheerleaders work on their school spirit, the outdoor lovers go on an adventure and the soccer players practice teamwork.

It's all a part of Club Day at Harvey Newlin Elementary School in Burlington -- a day where everyone, teachers included, gets to explore their passions.

Newlin is a leader-in-me elementary school and teachers practice the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.

"There's really an eighth habit and the habit is called Find Your Voice," one teacher says. "So we want to make sure that there is a platform for all of our students to be leaders in something and so club day was born out of that."

Students have dozens of clubs to choose from.

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.