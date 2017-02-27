27-year-old suspect killed in shootout with NC officers

SHELBY, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning in North Carolina, WSOC reports.

Officers were serving a warrant around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of South Dekalb Street in Shelby when they spotted the suspect in front of the house, police say.

The 27-year-old suspect, who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, went around the back of the house where he confronted officers and began shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was killed in the shooting. No officers were hurt.