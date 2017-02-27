× 1 shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Greensboro late Sunday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to Moses Cone Hospital around 10:47 p.m. in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they learned the shooting initially occurred in the area of Hewitt Street and Cranbrook Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.