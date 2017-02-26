× Storm spotters spell out giant tribute to ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton

A live map that tracks the location of storm spotters was showing some unique activity in Kansas and Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, according to KDVR.

Storm spotters spelled out the initials “B.P.” in honor of actor Bill Paxton, who starred as a storm chaser in the movie “Twister.”

The GPS beacon tribute was coordinated through Spotter Network and led by storm chaser Daniel Shaw.

Paxton passed away due to complications from surgery, his family said in a statement issued Sunday. He was 61.

Helen Hunt, who co-starred with Paxton in Twister, shared a photo of them on set, saying he “acted his heart out” and her thoughts are with his family.

The letters "BP" coming together on storm chaser GPS coordinates for actor Bill Paxton. #Twister #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/GXLlWVSfFV — SevereStudios (@severestudios) February 26, 2017