Masked suspects storm NC apartment, shoot 15-year-old girl
GARNER, N.C. – Three masked men stormed a North Carolina apartment early Sunday morning and shot a 15-year-old girl.
WTVD reported that it happened shortly after midnight in Garner. The victim is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.
Witnesses said several people were inside the apartment when three unknown men entered with their faces covered.
The suspects opened fire and the victim, a Raleigh resident, was shot once.
No other details about the incident have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
35.711264 -78.614171