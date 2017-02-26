× Masked suspects storm NC apartment, shoot 15-year-old girl

GARNER, N.C. – Three masked men stormed a North Carolina apartment early Sunday morning and shot a 15-year-old girl.

WTVD reported that it happened shortly after midnight in Garner. The victim is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses said several people were inside the apartment when three unknown men entered with their faces covered.

The suspects opened fire and the victim, a Raleigh resident, was shot once.

No other details about the incident have been released. The investigation is ongoing.