× Man accused of running away from Winston-Salem officer arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man accused of running away from a Winston-Salem police officer who was trying to arrest him has been arrested.

Christopher Keeyan Minton, 25, was still wearing handcuffs when police found him at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Crossland Suites Hotel at 7910 Northpoint Blvd.

Winston-Salem police officer Jon Williams responded to a reported trespassing and communicating threats call at an apartment in the 100 block of Weatherwood Court shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Minton was placed under arrest for two outstanding felony probation warrants and walked to Officer Williams’ patrol vehicle.

Officer Williams tried to open the back passenger door of his patrol car and Minton pushed the officer and ran off, police said in a press release.

Minton ran off while handcuffed into the wood line headed toward Interstate 40, according to police.

Minton now faces charges of felony probation violation, larceny, assault on a government official and resisting an officer. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Kristin Renee Coe, 27, of Greensboro, faces a charge of harboring an escapee and was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.