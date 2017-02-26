Crews work to make sure community is safe after massive Asheboro fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Crews continued to work Saturday to make sure the massive fire in Asheboro Friday is no longer a threat to the community.

Five different fire departments used more than one million gallons of water to contain the fire in about four and a half hours.

“We'd heard from people that fires like this can last days and days and days and we had this one out by around 8 o'clock today,” said Jared Byrd, the emergency management coordinator in Randolph County.

Crews shifted through the debris at Covanta environmental solutions on Saturday as firefighter's kept an eye out for any hotspots. Bryd says Getting to this point was a team effort.

“It was very successful. Nobody was hurt, no one is injured,” Byrd said.

Randolph County Emergency management coordinated the response so that firefighters could focus on the fire.

“We wanted to make sure we could take things off their hands if they needed us to, like the evacuations and air monitoring and just making sure rehab is available for firefighters,” Byrd said.

Jennifer Paschal lives near the industrial plant where the fire started.

“I'm really proud of how everybody reacted to the situation as far as our first responders.” Paschal said.

Now that the fire is out, emergency management is focusing on any lasting effects. They called in the environmental protection agency to test the air and water in the area.

“The wind was blowing. It was really hot out. We had to wear masks to get done any type of yard work,” Paschal said.

EPA says people shouldn’t be concerned about the air. It’s still waiting on test results from the water sample.

Right now, the EPA is asking people to not eat any fish from Haskett’s Creek, that’s near where the fire started and likely where a lot of that water used to put it out was drained into.