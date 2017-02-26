Billboard in Forsyth County sparks debate on the roles of men and women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A billboard on Business 40 in Forsyth County is sparking a conversation about the roles men and women have in society across the country and North Carolina.

It says “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

“I was frustrated immediately, that it was there but not surprised at all,” said Molly Grace, who organized a protest and way to change the message Sunday. “We should probably make this a really positive message instead of just saying we oppose it.

With paint, brushes and bed sheets, organizers say more than 100 people cycled in to create different messages to be put up on a billboard organizers would raise money to pay for.

“This is not about the ability to speak, this is about the fact that there is marginalization,” Grace said. “It exists and it is loud.”

But not everyone agrees that the billboard’s message is “wrong.” Dana Pavlick brought her family all the way from Raleigh to protest the event.

“The organizer of this event was saying that the message of the billboard, real men provide real women appreciate it, was socially unacceptable,” Pavlick said. “And it hit me between the eyes that what that was saying is that this real woman who appreciates what that real man provides, we are socially unacceptable.”