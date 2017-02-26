× Bill Paxton, actor from ‘Twister,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Aliens’ dead at 61

Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery, according to TMZ. He was 61.

Paxton had appeared in several popular movies including “The Terminator,” “Weird Science,” “Aliens,” “Predator 2,” “True Lies,” “Apollo 13,” “Twister” and “Titanic.”

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.” said Paxton’s family, according to TMZ.

The actor was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1955 and had two children. He had been married to Louise Newbury since 1987.

Paxton won an Emmy for “Hatfields and McCoys” and was on a CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death.