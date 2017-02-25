× Supreme Court weighs NC law banning sex offenders from Facebook

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a North Carolina law that bans convicted sex offenders from social media websites, according to McClatchy newspapers.

“No fine. No Court costs. No nothing. Praise be to God. Wow. Thanks, Jesus,” wrote sex offender Lester Packingham Jr. in 2010 after a pending traffic ticket was dismissed.

A 2008 North Carolina law banned Packingham from using social media. He was prosecuted, convicted of a felony and received a suspended prison sentence.

Packingham was originally convicted of indecent liberties with a minor when he was 21 in 2002. He served 10 months in prison.

Packingham said his constitutional right to free speech is being violated by the law that bans him from using social media.

The case has reached the Supreme Court after a divided ruling in North Carolina’s highest court.