Seafood restaurant prepares to open in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new seafood restaurant is preparing to open in downtown Greensboro, according to the Triad Business Journal.

Pier Oyster Bar & Grille plans to open at 214 S. Elm St. on Wednesday, March 8.

Seafood and oysters will be a main focus of the menu, but chicken, steak, sandwiches, soups and salads will also be served, according to the paper.

There will also reportedly be patio seating and a bar that serves various types of beer and wine.

“Our goal will be to attract people getting off work to come over and have a drink and some oysters and come back and sample the menu,” owner Rocco Scarfone told the paper.