Police looking for trespassing suspect accused of running away from Winston-Salem officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a trespassing suspect accused of running away from an officer who tried to arrest him.

Christopher Keeyan Minton, 25, has outstanding arrest warrants involving larceny, assault on a government official and resisting an officer.

Winston-Salem police officer Jon Williams responded to a reported trespassing and communicating threats call at an apartment in the 100 block of Weatherwood Court shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Minton was placed under arrest for two outstanding felony probation warrants and walked to Officer Williams’ patrol vehicle.

Officer Williams tried to open the back passenger door of his patrol car and Minton pushed the officer and ran off, police said in a press release.

Minton ran off while handcuffed into the wood line headed toward Interstate 40, according to police.

A K-9 track was conducted, but the suspect is still wanted.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.