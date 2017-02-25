× North Carolina teacher accused of sex with student

BAILEY, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of having sex with a student, according to WTVD.

Rebecca Shea Reeves, 33, a teacher at Southern Nash High School in Bailey, N.C., faces two counts of sexual activity with a student.

The school became aware of the alleged relationship between Reeves and a juvenile male student on Feb. 16, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested on Thursday.

The “intimate relationship” began in October, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not released the age of the student or specific details about the allegations.

The suspect was arrested and jailed under a $40,000 unsecured bond and has her first court appearance planned on Tuesday.