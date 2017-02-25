× NC family wants answers after pet dog shot, leg amputated

LEICESTER, N.C. — A North Carolina family is caring for its dog after a veterinarian removed her leg because she’d been shot with a .22 rifle, according to WLOS.

Olive is a 3-year-old mixed breed. She usually plays in a fenced-in area of the family’s backyard with her dog pal, Ginger, whom she “picked out” as a companion on the family’s trip to the humane society a few years ago.

On Tuesday night, Olive and Ginger ran down from the porch at their Leicester home, and off to the side of the fence. Both dogs were gone for hours. When Ginger returned later that night, she was alone. Olive was nowhere to be found.

Early the next morning, Shannon White said she found her dog whimpering on the front porch, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the rear right leg.

White took Olive to the vet and the vet gave her two options: orthopedic surgery to try to save her leg, which may not have been successful, or amputate the leg, which would likely help the dog adjust better and faster. The leg was amputated.

“My kids and I are heartbroken,” White said, according to WLOS. “There’s a lot of sadness, and anger and disbelief.”