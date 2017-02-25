× Loved ones, community lay Erica Parsons to rest Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Loved ones and the community gathered Saturday to lay a Rowan County teenager to rest, more than five years after she disappeared, according to WSOC.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office released the remains of Erica Parsons earlier this week. Her funeral service was the day after what would have been her 19th birthday.

The service was Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Parsons was then taken to her burial site at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.

Erica was reported missing in July 2013, but investigators discovered she had not been seen since 2011 when she was 13 years old.

Her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, are both serving time for collecting federal benefits for Erica, even though she was no longer living in her home.

Her remains were found in Chesterfield County after Sandy told investigators she was dead. Warrants show that Sandy told detectives that Erica was buried Dec. 19, 2011.

The warrant states that in August, Sandy Parsons told a Rowan County investigator that Erica was dead and said that the girl’s body was discarded off Taylor Chapel Road in Pageland, South Carolina, near the home of Sandy Parsons’ mother.