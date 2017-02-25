× Fort Bragg soldier dies from brief illness

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year old Soldier from Fort Bragg died at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Medical Center Thursday due to complications from a brief illness, according to a press release.

Specialist Ciara L. Harris, of Newport News, Virginia, was assigned to the 206th Signal Company, 188th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bragg.

Harris entered the Army in 2014 as an information technology specialist. She served at Fort Riley, Kansas, as a Large Area Network Manager before arriving at Fort Bragg in 2016.

“Spc. Harris’ contributions to the Army as a Signal Soldier were incomparable due to her hard work ethic, intellect, and dedication to the mission and fellow Soldiers,” said Capt. Kevin Spencer, the commander of the 206th Signal Company. “Her leadership, caring attitude and friendship will surely be missed in our formation. We will continue to keep Spc. Harris’ Family, friends and Soldiers of 188th Brigade Support Battalion in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning.”

Spc. Harris’ awards included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.