× 8 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph Co. involving Jeep, church van

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Eight people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Randolph County involving a church van and a Jeep.

Troopers responded to the scene at U.S. 421 and Browns Meadow Road at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Jeep was coming off Browns Meadow Road and failed to yield to the church van, according to a trooper on the scene.

Six people from the church van and two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep will be charged with failure to yield to the right of way, according to trooper on scene.

The church van was from United Pentecostal Church in Spring Lake, N.C. and was headed north at the time of the crash.

One lane of U.S. 421 remained closed as of about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jeep also involved in wreck. 8 transported to hospital with minor injuries. Driver of Jeep to be charged with failure to yield right of way pic.twitter.com/JnRvchNFRf — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) February 25, 2017

Wreck along 421 NB at Browns Meadow Rd. One lane of traffic open along the scene pic.twitter.com/VZtSvpwxkV — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) February 25, 2017