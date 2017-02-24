Tom Brady shares hilarious ‘suspect board’ in search for missing Super Bowl jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has narrowed down the list of potential suspects in the search for his stolen game-worn Super Bowl jersey.

Brady took to Instagram Thursday to post his "suspect board."

The list included half-time performer Lady Gaga, teammate Julian Edelman, Gary Oak from Pokémon and Gollum from "Lord of the Rings."

Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

As the New England Patriots gathered in the locker room after an incredible 34-28 overtime Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, video shows Patriots quarterback Brady telling team owner Robert Kraft that someone stole his game-worn jersey.

The Patriots were down 28-9 heading into the fourth quarter Sunday night before scoring 19 points and winning the game with a touchdown in overtime. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.