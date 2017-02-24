× Several recipes for a heart-healthy diet

Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of Nutrition Affairs at the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association stopped by FOX8 to talk about an heart-healthy diet.

Below are several easy-to-make healthy recipes:

Green Machine Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup of yogurt

1/2 cup of fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup of fresh parsley

1/2 cup of peeled and chopped apples

1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 cup of ice cubes

Directions:

Peel and dice apple

De-stem parsley leaves if desired

Combine all ingredients in blender

Blend until smooth

Add ice and blend again until smooth

Serve in a chilled glass

Indian Spice Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

8 ounces of Greek yogurt

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of ground turmeric

1 teaspoon of tahini paste

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

1/4 teaspoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

Directions:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt and remaining ingredients — mix well

Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12

Just before serving, garnish with black sesame seeds

Cheddar Sriracha Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

8 ounces of Greek yogurt

3/4 cup of grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon of Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

Directions:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup of grated cheese and remaining ingredients

Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12

Just before serving, top with 1/4 cup of grated cheese

Black Bean Mango Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

8 ounces of Greek yogurt

1 cup of drained black beans

1/2 cup of fresh chopped mango

1 small seeded and diced plum tomato

1/4 cup of diced red onion

1/4 cup of finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 jalapeno pepper

1 tablespoon of lime juice

3/4 tablespoon of sea salt

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/3 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Garnish with fresh cilantro

Directions: