Several recipes for a heart-healthy diet
Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of Nutrition Affairs at the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association stopped by FOX8 to talk about an heart-healthy diet.
Below are several easy-to-make healthy recipes:
Green Machine Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of yogurt
- 1/2 cup of fresh spinach leaves
- 1/4 cup of fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup of peeled and chopped apples
- 1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 1 cup of ice cubes
Directions:
- Peel and dice apple
- De-stem parsley leaves if desired
- Combine all ingredients in blender
- Blend until smooth
- Add ice and blend again until smooth
- Serve in a chilled glass
Indian Spice Greek Yogurt Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup of chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon of tahini paste
- 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of paprika
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- Zest of one lemon
Directions:
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt and remaining ingredients — mix well
- Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12
- Just before serving, garnish with black sesame seeds
Cheddar Sriracha Greek Yogurt Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup of grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon of Sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin
Directions:
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup of grated cheese and remaining ingredients
- Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12
- Just before serving, top with 1/4 cup of grated cheese
Black Bean Mango Greek Yogurt Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
- 1 cup of drained black beans
- 1/2 cup of fresh chopped mango
- 1 small seeded and diced plum tomato
- 1/4 cup of diced red onion
- 1/4 cup of finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 jalapeno pepper
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- 3/4 tablespoon of sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/3 teaspoon of ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- Garnish with fresh cilantro
Directions:
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, place well-drained black beans and mash using a potato masher
- Add in Greek yogurt and remaining ingredients — mix well
- Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up 12.
- Just before serving, top with chopped cilantro for garnish.