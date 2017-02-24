Several recipes for a heart-healthy diet

Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of Nutrition Affairs at the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association stopped by FOX8 to talk about an heart-healthy diet.

Below are several easy-to-make healthy recipes:

Green Machine Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of yogurt
  • 1/2 cup of fresh spinach leaves
  • 1/4 cup of fresh parsley
  • 1/2 cup of peeled and chopped apples
  • 1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger
  • 1 cup of ice cubes

Directions:

  • Peel and dice apple
  • De-stem parsley leaves if desired
  • Combine all ingredients in blender
  • Blend until smooth
  • Add ice and blend again until smooth
  • Serve in a chilled glass

Indian Spice Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup of chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon of tahini paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • Zest of one lemon

Directions:

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt and remaining ingredients — mix well
  • Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12
  • Just before serving, garnish with black sesame seeds

Cheddar Sriracha Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 cup of grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon of Sriracha sauce
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

Directions:

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup of grated cheese and remaining ingredients
  • Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12
  • Just before serving, top with 1/4 cup of grated cheese

Black Bean Mango Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup of drained black beans
  • 1/2 cup of fresh chopped mango
  • 1 small seeded and diced plum tomato
  • 1/4 cup of diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup of finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 jalapeno pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 3/4 tablespoon of sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1/3 teaspoon of ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
  • Garnish with fresh cilantro

Directions:

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, place well-drained black beans and mash using a potato masher
  • Add in Greek yogurt and remaining ingredients — mix well
  • Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up 12.
  • Just before serving, top with chopped cilantro for garnish.