Puppy named Lucky found overdosed on owner’s heroin

CARROLLTON, Texas -- This is one tough pup.

A Chihuahua puppy named Lucky was rescued by police after he overdosed on his owner's heroin this past weekend, according to WFAA.

On Feb. 18, officers arrested 46-year-old Thomas Romero and 38-year-old Nina Crawford for changing price tags at a Home Depot in Texas. When they were arrested, the couple told police they had a 4-month-old puppy in their car.

“Officers went out to the parking lot and sure enough found the puppy on the floorboard of the passenger side,” said Carrollton Police Department spokeswoman Jolene DeVito. “And it (the puppy) wasn’t in good shape.”

After finding Lucky had eaten an undetermined amount of heroin that was in the vehicle, he was rushed to a local veterinarian.

“He was extraordinarily lethargic, almost comatose, barely breathing, his heart rate was very, very slow, his body temperature was really low,” said veterinarian Stacie Fowler. “He was really on the verge of not breathing.”

The Carrollton Texas Police Department posted about the incident on Tuesday.

"A-shift patrol officers found the puppy suffering from a drug overdose Saturday," the post read. "Pup was left in the floorboard of a truck in the Home Depot parking lot while its humans were busy inside switching price tags."

Romero and Crawford were charged with possession of heroin and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

Lucky is on his way to a full recovery, the post says.