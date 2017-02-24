× NC elementary school teacher charged with having heroin

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A North Carolina elementary school teacher faces charges of possessing heroin, according to WTVD.

Kirstyn Lynn Alford, 29, a third grade teacher at Youngsville Elementary School, faces charges of felony drug possession, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

Franklinton police arrested the suspect Thursday after officers received information that the teacher’s vehicle was in a suspected drug neighborhood.

The patrol officers followed Alford’s vehicle once she returned to Franklinton – where she lives – and pulled her over.

Police said she admitted to having empty bundles of heroin in the car. Officer searched her and found a syringe in her bra and unopened bag of heroin.

Alford’s husband and two children, ages 6 and 2, were also in the car. The husband claimed the drugs were his.

The parents posted a $25,000 bond and were released. The children are with relatives, according to WTVD.