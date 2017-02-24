Meet Amy, the Caswell Messenger’s ‘office cat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Strange, wonderful things are afoot at the Caswell Messenger these days -- and her name is Amy!

This office cat is a friendly multi-tasker who handles any wayward mice on the property and warmly greets visitors. When we mention visitors, we mean dozens of them.

“The Adventures of Amy the Office Cat” is a weekly column, written solely from Amy’s perspective. She has a lot to think about and offers insights into topics like holiday decorations, politics, unruly dogs that visit, and her personal wardrobe.

You can catch the latest on all the goings-on in Amy’s corner of the world here. You can also check out her Facebook page.