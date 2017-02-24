Massive fire reported at industrial plant in Asheboro (photo gallery)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A massive fire is burning at an industrial plant in Asheboro.

The fire is reported at 2242 Carl Drive.

FOX8's Adam Krolfifer reports that three firefighters are being checked out.

Emergency management officials said tires are burning. The fire is currently not a hazard to the community because of wind direction and the upward travel of the smoke.

One person was evacuated from a nearby building/home as a precaution.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and Skyview8 is on the way