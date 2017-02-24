Homeowners talk about evacuation during Asheboro industrial plant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters evacuated George Price from his home Friday afternoon.

He got out with just the clothes on his back and his pets.

“I just grabbed my dog and that's it,” Price said. “I got two little dogs."

He and his wife Ellen live on Northwood Drive where a massive fire broke out next door.

“The smoke was so thick you couldn't see,” Ellen said.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. outside of Covanta Environmental Solutions, a tire recycling plant, according to firefighters.

Workers were inside the plant but escaped just in time.

"We're just very grateful that no one was injured,” said Eddie Cockman, assistant fire chief with Asheboro Fire Department. “None of our guys were injured, the public wasn't injured."

Officials say an outdoor shredder caught on fire, causing two large piles of rubber tires to burst into flames.

The fire didn't get inside the building.

Luckily, George and Ellen's home wasn't damaged.

"We could have lost everything, everything," Ellen said. “I feel very blessed.”

The couple has lived in the home for about 24 years.

The Environmental Protection Agency is running tests, checking air quality near the plant and water runoff caused by the fire.