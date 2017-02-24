× High Point police seize firearms, heroin from suspect following traffic stop

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police seized firearms and more than 10 grams of heroin following a traffic stop in High Point on Thursday, according to a press release.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hoskins Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. Three people ran from the vehicle.

After a short chase, all three people were caught, police say. Police seized two stolen 9 mm guns and more than 10 grams of heroin from one person in the vehicle.

Torrian Daquan Williams, 19, is charged with two counts each of possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny; one count each of trafficking heroin, discharging a firearm in the city limits and resist, delay or obstruct a government official; and three counts of probation violation.