Greensboro police say man shot, killed outside Four Seasons mall was innocent victim

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police on Friday confirmed that the man shot and killed outside Four Seasons Town Centre was an innocent victim.

William Tyler Tugman, 33, of Lenoir, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the mall.

Later in the day Saturday, Greensboro police said based on preliminary information, it appeared to be an attempted robbery, but did not confirm at the time that Tugman was an innocent victim.

Greensboro police, firefighters and emergency workers responded to the shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in front of JCPenney at 410 Four Seasons Blvd.

Tugman was shot in the torso and died in the parking lot, Greensboro police revealed Friday.

Tugman was at the mall shopping with his niece, according to police. The niece told officers the suspect popped out from between the cars in the parking lot, showed a gun and demanded items prior to the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.