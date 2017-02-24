× Greensboro man arrested with Jack Little’s personal firearm

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was arrested at a Burlington motel Thursday night in possession of Jack Little’s personal firearm, according to a press release.

Police responded to Motel 6 located at 2155 Hanford Road around 9:14 p.m. in reference to a person waving a firearm from a vehicle. When they arrived, officers found Damian Mikal Williams, of Greensboro, inside a hotel room.

After an investigation, police found the stolen .22 caliber firearm, which was the personal property of Jack Little.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearm.

Williams is in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $80,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.