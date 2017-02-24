Father, son injured in hit-and-run crash; suspect still wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKERTOWN, N.C. – A father and son were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash, and the driver who hit them is still nowhere to be found.

On February 13, North Carolina Highway Patrol says a white Ford pick-up truck hit the motorcyclists at the intersection of Old Hollow and Reidsville roads in Walkertown.

The driver of the pick-up truck tried to make a left turn onto Reidsville Road. Troopers say David Llewellyn, 49, and his son, Harley Llewellyn, 21, had the green light.

The driver hit David's motorcycle head on. Harley hit the back of the truck and both men were thrown from their bikes.

Witnesses told troopers the driver hopped out of the truck and hung around for a short time, before he ran off from the scene.

No one has seen him since and troopers don't know who he is.

An accident report shows the truck is registered to a person who lives in Rockingham County. We drove there to talk to the owner, but no one answered the door when we knocked.

Troopers would not say if they've talked to the truck's owner or if he knew who was driving his truck.

David and Harley are being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Hospital officials say Harley is now in fair condition, but friends of the family say David's condition is still critical.