7-year-old NC boy writes letter to Gov. Cooper about deportation fears

DURHAM, N.C. — A 7-year-old North Carolina boy who is afraid his father will be deported wrote a heartfelt letter Thursday to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Armando Campos wrote the letter after watching the news Wednesday night about people being deported in Charlotte, WTVD reports.

Campos’ father, who is undocumented and from Mexico, is married to a United States citizen.

Wife Laura Martin said her husband supports the family of five as she battles cervical cancer and Armando battles epileptic seizures.

The full letter read:

Dear Roy Coper, My name is Armando Campos. I am 7 years old. My dad is an ilegal immigrant. I have 2 other brothers and 1 sister. We don’t know what we would do without our daddy. My mom is a US citizen. I have epilipsy seizures. Please help us with my dad. My fear is to go to school and come home and my dad don’t return. I don’t want him to go to work or me to go to school. Because I’m scared to go to be without him. How do I suppose to be raised by one parent? I love my dad. He is a hard worker. He takes care of all 5 of us.

Martin says she won’t let anything split her family up and will follow her husband to Mexico if it comes down to it.

A spokesperson with the governor’s office responded to Campos’ letter:

Governor Cooper believes we can keep our country safe without separating families, hurting businesses and turning away good people. Immigration enforcement efforts need to focus on protecting our communities from violent criminals.