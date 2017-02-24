× 21-year-old man hospitalized after stabbing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Burlington late Thursday night, according to a press release.

Officers came to the 1700 block of Whitsett Street around 11:45 p.m. after a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they learned that a disturbance occurred in the 600 block of Center Avenue about 20 minutes earlier, which is where the stabbing initially happened. Police say the victim had a stab wound to his upper torso.

He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.