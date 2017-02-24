15-year-old Southern Guilford High School student killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Southern Guilford High School student died after being partially ejected from a vehicle on Friday, according to Highway Patrol.

Diana Sanchez Varela, 15, of Greensboro, has been identified as the victim who was killed in the wreck.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident on Wall Road near Southern Guilford High School at 12:16 p.m. Friday.

Five Southern Guilford students left school around lunchtime in a black Chrysler 300M passenger vehicle, according to Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Knox said the 15-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch culvert.

The vehicle overturned and partially ejected one of the back seat passengers, Varela, through the sunroof. Authorities believe she was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The remaining passengers fled the scene after the wreck. The students that were in the Chrysler 300M have all been identified.

The driver was taken to Cone Hospital for possible minor injuries. The three passengers that fled were uninjured.

The driver’s name is not being released because the case is being referred to juvenile court counselors in Guilford County for possible criminal charges.

Officials do not believe impairment or distractions were factors and do not have an exact speed at this point in the investigation.

